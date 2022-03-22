MultiChoice increases Dstv, Gotv subscription fees over diesel price

A major satellite television service provider for Sub-Saharan Africa, MultiChoice, has announced an increment in the subscription fee for both DStv and GOtv bouquets.

MultiChoice said that the increment in the subscription fee charged for all its packages was due to the rising costs of inflation and business operations.

According to the digital firm, the price adjustments on all bouquets would enable us to be able to serve our customers better.

The new price regime were Premium (N21,000), Compact + (N14,250), Compact (N9,000), Confam (N5,300), Yanga (N2,950), Padi (N2,150), Business (N2,669), Xtraview + PVR access fee (N2,900)

It added that the new prices for GOtv package were: Gotv Max for N4,150, GOtv Jolli for N2,800, GOtv Jinja for N1,900, GOtv Lite for N900.

Multichoice said that customers who pay on or before their due date (before April 1, 2022) would be eligible to pay the old price.

The prices for each package were disclosed on Tuesday in a statement made available to newsmen by the company’s management.

Part of the statement read, “In light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to keep delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Therefore, from April 1, 2022, a new pricing regime for both our DStv and GOtv packages will be in effect.

Also, customers who pay consistently on time (before their due dates) for a period of 12 months would also be eligible to pay the old price.

“Customers who pay for 10 months upfront on the new price will get the 11th and 12th month free,” the company said.

