Multi-national accounting firm boss dies after boat mishap in Lagos

The Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) Nigeria’s Deputy Senior Partner, Tola Ogundipe, has been confirmed to have died after his boat overturned while cruising on waterways in Lagos State.

Ogundipe was said to have gone alone on the cruise over the weekend and that the boat mishap occurred when the deceased was still having a nice time on the waterways.

As gathered, the former boss of the multinational professional services network was discovered to have drowned hours after he did not return to the starting location.

It was learnt that his non-return made the aides and other relatives raise the alarm and declared him missing in the state.

A relative disclosed that efforts by his aides and relatives aided the discovery of his boat which he ferried personally on the coast in the state.

He said: “After much effort, we discovered his boat through the help of the marine police that deployed its personnel to comb the waterways in the state.

Confirming the development, Managing Director, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, on Tuesday, said that the body of the former accounting firm’s boss body was found by the marine police yesterday.

Also, PwC, while commiserating with the family of the deceased, described Ogundipe, who was the PwC’s Africa Tax and Legal Service Leader, as a good leader with diverse skills.

“We grieve, we mourn but we trust that you are in a better place free from the hurts of the world. RIP Tola Ogundipe. A true leader,” the firm said in a terse statement.