Muller retires from German national football team after 14yrs

34-year-old German football forward, Thomas Muller, has retired from the country’s national team ending 14 years of representing the nation at different sporting tournaments across the world.

Muller said that the decision would assist him concentrate on club football before he officially leaves the game that has brought him fame globally

The forward announced his decision on Monday, days after the country’s team was elimination from the just concluded 2024 European nations tournament lifted by Spain.

Before his retirement, he earned 131 caps during 14 years with the senior side, scoring 45 goals and was part of the German squad that lifted the 2014 World Cup and won the Golden Boot at the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

His final appearance was as an 80th-minute substitute during Germany’s European Championship quarter-final defeat by Spain, in his eighth major tournament.

Muller’s 131 appearances make him his country’s third-most capped player, behind only Lothar Matthaus (150) and Miroslav Klose (137), while he is their joint sixth top scorer, level with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“Nobody is like Thomas Muller,” director of the German national team Rudi Voller said. “His value for German football cannot be overestimated. Whether in all his years at FC Bayern or with the national team — with Thomas, every team has always had a face, an exemplary character, in addition to a top striker. His game is unorthodox, intuitive, unpredictable and that is exactly why it is successful.”

The versatile Bayern Munich forward made his international debut against Argentina in March 2010, aged 20. Toni Kroos, who announced his intention to retire from professional football after Euro 2024, also won his first senior cap in the same game.

Muller scored his first international goal against Australia in the opening group game of the 2010 World Cup, and his five goals at the tournament earned him the Golden Boot and FIFA Young Player Award.

Muller scored five goals again at the 2014 World Cup — including a hat-trick against Portugal in the group stages and one in the famous 7-1 semi-final victory over Brazil. He played the full 120 minutes in the victory over Argentina in the final.

He had a spell out of the international picture under Joachim Low between 2019 and 2021, but returned to the squad ahead of Euro 2020.

Muller made two appearances from the bench at Euro 2024, with Germany exiting the competition after a 2-1 extra-time defeat by Spain.

“I am grateful that I was able to accompany Thomas for part of his career, with the national team and at FC Bayern,” head coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “It was a pleasure to work with him.

“Thomas is a passionate professional who is just as passionate about football as he was on the first day. He has enriched our European Championship team not only with his sporting qualities, but also as a leader, a role model, and a figure to identify with.

Muller’s Bayern contract runs until 2025.