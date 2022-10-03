Muhammad Ali and the last boxing dance

Muhammad Ali was about 39 and had developed symptoms of Parkinson but big purse brought him out of retirement to fight his former sparring partner, Larry Holmes.

Yesterday October 2, marked the 42nd anniversary of this punishment that made the winner himself shed tears.

Ali had passed his prime and was also ill, yet the world wanted to see him in the ring again.

However on this day it was boxing that retired Ali. He lost all the 10 rounds on the judges’ scorecards before his corner threw in the towel.

Holmes was out to knock Ali out but the legend was not made to fall. Ali was so flexible that in his weak state, no one could fall him, he took all the heavy punches for 10 rounds on his feet without replying.

His hands were heavy and feeble, his body was shaking but his feet were firm. His chin was solid still but boxing had left him as Parkinson crawled into his body.

Fans could not hold their tears and instead of blaming him for coming out of retirement to take punishment, they descended on the younger Holmes for beating their idol.

Holmes became the subject matter, “Why should he beat Ali? Shame on Holmes, he beat old Ali. Shame on Holmes, he should have not taken the fight. They raised curses on the “Easton Assassin” over a fight that he never wanted himself. He should have allowed the weak and tired Ali to beat him. All funny comments just because they loved Ali so much.

The damage of that day aggravated the Parkinson that later killed Ali at 74.

Each time I see this video of how Holmes punished Ali, I tear up myself. Dubbed the “The Last Hurrah”, this match was staged for money, yet a man must suffer the pains.

It was Ali who suffered because the $8 million that he got never removed his disease.

Unfortunately this happened too often in boxing. This was how they brought out Joe Lewis to fight Marciano, Ali to fight Holmes, Holmes to fight Tyson, Tyson to fight Lennox Lewis. Those in their primes destroyed the legends to become legends themselves.

For me, I see Ali vs Holmes as criminal fight because in Ali’s pre-fight neurological examination, the doctor’s report confirmed that he wasn’t even able to touch his own nose and was already showing the first symptoms of Parkinson. This fight should have never even been considered at this point, let alone sanctioned.

Ali’s promoter, Don King also wanted a big payday and to have this, a sickly Ali must dance in the ring again. He danced away his last steps on this day. It was the last hurrah.

May Ali’s soul continue to rest in peace. What a legend.

