Muftwang bans motorcycles across Plateau after gunmen attack

Plateau State governor, Caleb Muftwang, has imposed a ban on all commercial motorcycles following a deadly gunmen attack that claimed 28 lives in the area.

Muftwang, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the state has restrained the motorcyclists from operating to due to the mishap, adding that the security operatives have arrested one suspect linked to the assault and assured residents that authorities would track down every individual involved in the killings.

The governor held that the move centred on ensuring the protection of lives and property, and safeguarding of the the territorial integrity of the state, adding that his administration would deploy all available resources to strengthen the its security framework.

He confirmed that the dead casualties were civilians carrying out their normal activities when the attackers struck, leaving several others wounded. According to him, the tragic incident has deeply shaken the state.

“This unfortunate event led to the loss of 28 innocent lives and left many others injured. I feel deeply the weight of the pain inflicted on our people,” the governor said.

“However, we will not allow fear or intimidation to define our future.

The governor further assured families of the victims that the state government would shoulder the medical expenses of the injured and provide support for dependents of those killed.

“We shall pursue the cause of justice to its logical conclusion to ensure closure for the victims, their families, and the peace-loving people of Plateau State,” he said, while urging community leaders, religious figures and youth groups to support peacebuilding efforts.

The Guild had reported yesterday that the attack occurred in the Angwan Rukuba community in Jos North Local Government Area, where gunmen reportedly targeted a popular bar.

In response, Muftwang imposed a 48-hour curfew on the area to allow security agencies to conduct extensive operations and restore order.

Earlier, the governor visited the affected community and later inspected victims receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, where he was briefed that most of the injured were responding to treatment.

Muftwang also pledged that the state would ensure dignified burials for those killed while continuing engagement with community stakeholders to prevent a recurrence of such attacks.