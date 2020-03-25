MTN shuts down MMA2 outlet following visit by traced coronavirus contact

By Temitope Akintoye,

Leading telecommunications company, MTN, has disclosed closure of its Muritala Muhammed Airport (MMA2) outlet to customers, saying that the immediate closure of the store became necessary after it was confirmed that a known contact of a confirmed coronavirus patient had visited the outlet a few days ago.

It explained that it had been brought to its notice that a customer who had been confirmed to have had contact with a coronavirus patient had visited their MMA2 store on March 18, 2020, and that said customer had been attended to by staff of that outlet upon his visit.

The telecommunications company stated that in accordance with advice from medical experts, the store had been shut down in order to commence proper disinfection process, and that all staff who had been on duty on the day of the contact visit had been placed in isolation so as to facilitate proper observation, and also to curb possible spread of the deadly disease amongst other people.

Speaking through a tweeted statement on its official tweeter handle, @MTNNG, the company urged all customers who had visited its MMA2 store on or after March 18, to immediately place themselves on self isolation and also, reach out to the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) so as to get tested and, if needed, treated accordingly.

MTN revealed that additional precautionary measures had been implemented at its other stores nationwide with aim to avoid such occurence in future, and also to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus amongst its staff and customers.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and support our colleagues through this challenging time. Thank you, to all our people, partners and customers for their continued support, perseverance and understanding. We are good together. We will get through this. Please stay safe”.