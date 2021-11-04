MTN Nigeria offers $242m shares for sale

Telecommunication giant, MTN Group, has disclosed that plans have been concluded to sell shares worth about $241.7million from its Nigeria subsidiary, adding that it would offer 575 million shares in MTN Nigeria, which listed in Lagos in 2019.

It explained that the public offer for sale of up to 575 million shares in MTN Nigeria would done by way of a bookbuild to institutional investors and fixed price to retail investors.

Through a statement on its website on Thursday, the group noted that the offer would be open this month and that pitch from all those listed for the category would be considered and that the best business interest would be announced as the new shareholder.

“The offer is anticipated to open in November 2021 with a book build to institutional investors, after which a fixed price is expected to be announced for retail investors also in November 2021. The offer is expected to close in December 2021,” thee telecommunication company posted on its website.

The MTN Group said that selling the shares was the first step in its previously communicated statement of intent to sell down approximately 14% of its current shareholding in MTN Nigeria.

The Nigerian sale comes as MTN looks to finalise a sale-and-leaseback of its South African telecom-mast portfolio and list shares in the Uganda operation in Kampala. The company also netted some proceeds from the initial public offering of towers firm IHS in New York last month.

MTN said that third-quarter service revenue gained by 19%, driven by data and fintech sales. But its subscriber growth slowed to just 200,000 in Q3 in Nigeria, with the group adding 1.6 million subscribers in Q3, excluding Nigeria.

“As more of MTN’s enrolment centres in Nigeria are certified for SIM registration in line with the current regulations, we expect positive net additions to resume during Q4 2021,” MTN said.

