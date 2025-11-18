Mr Jollof apologies for fighting inside airplane

Nigerian entertainer and social media personality Freedom Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr Jollof, has issued a public apology following his mid-flight altercation with social media activist Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

Atsepoyi’s apology came hours after the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) condemned the conduct of both men on board the flight, warning that they will face sanctions for engaging in unruly behaviour that endangered passengers and crew.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Mr Jollof clarified that he is “not a violent person,” claiming that the confrontation began after VDM allegedly approached him on the aircraft and provoked him.

He stated that he acted in self-defence but regrets the incident and the disruptions it caused aboard the United Nigeria Airlines flight travelling from Asaba, Delta State, to Lagos.

The scuffle, captured by some passengers, prompted intervention from crew members and has since drawn the attention of the NCAA, which confirmed that an investigation is underway.

In his apology, Mr Jollof extended regret to the airline, fellow passengers, the NCAA, his employers in the Delta State Government, and his family.

He expressed commitment to ensuring that such behaviour “will never occur again,” adding that he remains dedicated to maintaining peace and responsible conduct.

The incident has continued to trend online, with many Nigerians debating the conduct of both men and the growing pattern of public confrontations involving social media personalities.