Mr Ibu risks amputation, appeals for financial support, prayers

A Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly called Mr Ibu has appealed to Nigerians for prayers and financial support to secure better medical care for an undisclosed ailment that had kept the artiste away from the movie screen and confirmed him to hospital beds in Lagos State.

He stated that he had been in a hospital for a while and that the medical experts assigned to him at the hospital indicated that his health status may require that he lose one of his legs expert for divine intervention.

The comic actor, evidently in discomfort, weakly muttered this on Wednesday in a video released on his official social media handle where he was seen lying on a private hospital bed reported to be in Lagos State.

This video was released barely 24 hours after the actor celebrated his 62nd birthday, surrounded by members of his family including his wife, Stella, and daughter, Chioma Jasmine.

In a video caption: “Dear Good people of Nigeria, we are counting on your support at this point, the actor was seen lying on a hospital bed in a garment that further depicted the location.

He said: “Hello my name is John Ikechuckwu Okafor, Mr Ibu. I have been down for so many weeks. All I am hoping for is your prayers and assistance. I have been in the hospital since and as I speak to you I have I am still lying down in a hospital.

“The medical director of this hospital said the best solution is that in case his new idea does not work the other option is to cut off my leg. Just see me, if they cut off my leg where would I go? Where do I go from here? Please, say a prayer for me; talk to God almighty for me I don’t want my leg to be cut off. Please, thank you so much and God bless.”

Also, his wife, Stella, and daughter, Chioma Jasmine also spoke in the video, appealing that medical care abroad could save the thespian from losing any of his body parts, especially his legs.

Okafor, who hails from Enugu State, was born on Oct. 17, 1961, and he is reputed to have featured in over 200 Nollywood movies.

Some of his movies include Mr. Ibu (2004), Mr. Ibu and His Son, Coffin Producers, Husband Suppliers, International Players, Mr. Ibu in London, and Keziah, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

