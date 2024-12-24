Mozambique presidential candidate threatens parallel govt. after poll defeat

The Mozambique main opposition party presidential candidate, Venâncio Mondlane, has threatened to form a parallel government on January 15, 2025 after rejecting the court ruling that affirmed Frelimo’s presidential candidate, Daniel Chapo, as winner of the election in the country.

Mondlane declared that he will install himself as president on January 15 and rule the region where he had favourable election results during the poll.

This move came after the country’s highest court upheld the victory of Daniel Chapo as incumbent President, Filipe Nyusi’s successor, following the election that took place in October.

In an online broadcast to his supporters on Tuesday, Mondlane stated that he rejected the court ruling and announced that he would assume the office of president on January 15 – the same day that Chapo is scheduled to be sworn in.

Despite his defiant stance, Mondlane has urged his supporters to remain peaceful, saying “We are with the people. We do not advocate any form of violence.”

However, his announcement coincided with violent protests staged by his supporters across the country, who are demanding an end to the 49-year rule of the Frelimo party.

The latest unrest began on Monday, after Mozambique’s constitutional court upheld Chapo’s victory, prompting Mondlane to challenge the outcome and allege that the poll was rigged.

According to human rights groups, over 100 people have been killed in the unrest since the elections. Mondlane, who has frequently used Facebook Live to rally his supporters, fled Mozambique after accusing the police of threatening behavior.

The October election was the first time both men had run for the presidency, with the electoral commission declaring Chapo the winner with 71% of the vote to Mondlane’s 20%.

However, the constitutional court revised the result, giving the Frelimo candidate 65% and Mondlane 24%.

It remains unclear how Mondlane intends to take office, as he is currently in self-imposed exile in an unknown country.