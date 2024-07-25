Movie producers rejected me over poor online presence- Nollywood actor

Multiple awards-winning Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has counselled young actors and actresses yet to get breakthroughs in the movie industry not to back down, saying producers rejected me many times over poor online presence.

Okanlawon said that rather than give up on his dream, he concentrated on building his brand to become acceptable to all movie lovers and producers in the industry.

He opened up on obstacles faced early in his career while responding to questions on a popular podcast, Echoo Room.

The actor noted that his persistence later paid off when he was called to work with top producers.

He said: “I remember one producer wanted me on a project and when I said this is what I want as a fee, they said, but you don’t have that many Instagram followers. I would tell myself I’m the guy who comes to kill himself on set.

“Why am I being judged by the number of Instagram followers? I said to myself, There is no point fighting it. There will always be a new set of people who focus more on the brand than on the craft. So I said, let me start some brand-building.

“The first call came from Funke Akindele, the next was Kemi Adetiba, then Mo Abudu, Niyi Akimoloyan and Kunle Afolayan.

“In my mind, I was thinking but I’m done, then I thought I need to feed my family so I’m going to do this job. At the end of 2020, Omo Ghetto the Saga hit the cinemas and became the highest-grossing movie and I was the lead actor. I also became the highest-grossing actor at the time.”

Okanlawon, a Nigerian film, television, theatre and voice actor, is best known for his roles in Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Blood Sisters and King of Boys: The Return of the King.

He has been listed as the highest-grossing Nollywood actor of 2020 and 2021.