Movie producers, actors, actress declare support for Atiku’s coalition

The battle for the 2027 presidential election has started gathering steam after movie producers, actors and actresses from the northern region declared their readiness to mobilize voters across the 19 states to support the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s coalition to takeover power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They said that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration has not delivered on its campaign promises made to the electorates while seeking to succeed former president, Muhammad Buhari during the 2023 election in the country.

The entertainers made the declaration as Atiku vowed that the 2027 election will be tough and that plans have been concluded to unveil coalition to prevent the APC from returning to power.

This was stated during a delegation of Kannywood and key North West opinion leaders’ paid a courtesy visit to Atiku’s home in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

In a statement released on Tuesday by Atiku through his official social media handle, they, including the former Vice president, declared that the move being make to sack the APC isn’t a joke.

A top Zamfara politician, who leads the PAA 2027, New Media and Digital Communication Forum, Dr Aslam Aliyu, led the movie producers and cast to the visit yesterday.

According to the statement, “I told a delegation of Kannywood and key North West opinion leaders that the opposition coalition being put together is not a joke, and it will soon be unveiled.

“I told the visiting forum that the envisaged coalition is a deliberate effort to recover and rebuild Nigeria in line with the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

“I was inspired by the revelation of the North West stakeholders in the new media industry that they are building a coalition ahead of 2027 to back the Coalition of opposition political leaders.

“Dr Aslam Aliyu, a top Zamfara politician who leads the PAA 2027, NEW MEDIA & DIGITAL COMMUNICATIONS FORUM, a coalition of digital media stakeholders, led the delegation.

“The forum is comprised of members of Kannywood, Zamfara TOP 10, and other groups.

“The forum informed me that their commitment is predicated on a review of the outcome of the 2023 polls and the voter awareness and information gaps identified.

“Some members of the forum, who played roles in the election of the President Tinubu-led APC government, expressed deep regrets about foisting an incompetent and clueless leadership on Nigeria and expressed a commitment to back the ongoing coalition efforts of opposition leaders.

“I assured the forum that 2027 will not be business as usual.

“I charged the forum to take its commitment seriously and enlighten the people on the need to embrace the ongoing efforts to recover and rebuild Nigeria for the good of the majority of its people.

“I am aware of the pervasive level of insecurity and other challenges citizens are facing on a daily basis. Suffice it to say that we, in the coalition, have the individual and collective capacity to tackle them headlong”.