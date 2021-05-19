Movie Producer, 19 entrepreneurs in EFCC net over internet frauds

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested and detained a Nigerian movie producer, Emmanuel Eneji, 23, alongside 19 other entrepreneurs for their alleged involvement in cyber frauds in Cross River State.

As gathered, Eneji and other suspects, said to include one female and 18 males, were reported to have been arrested by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s Uyo Zonal Office on May 18, 2021.

Other suspects apprehended, whose age range between 19 and 36 include Okonkwo Charles, Obua Promise, Angba Murphy, Adie Stephen, Success Edem, Asukwo Emmanuel, Godspower Akwo, Anibiet Nna, Jesam Akpama, Dennis Jerry, Princewill Sunny, Godbless Olulu, Charles Onwuneme, David Njoku, Victor Francis, Goodluck Alabo, Happiness Otu, Nwadike Kelechi, and Obasi Ugochukwu.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, said that the movie producer and other suspects were arrested at different locations within the state capital, namely Ekorimim, Ifete junction, Parliamentary by Car Park and Behind Zone 6 by Monty Suit.

Uwajuren stated that their arrest by the commission personnel followed actionable intelligence on their alleged nefarious activities.

The EFCC spokesman further listed items recovered from the suspects to include, one unmarked black Toyota Corolla car, one red Toyota Avalon with registration number-CHR 56 AF, various sophisticated mobile phones, laptops, one WiFi Router, one Modulator-demodulator, and flash drives.

He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the Commission concludes the ongoing investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

