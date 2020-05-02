Movement for Lagos, other states workers residing in Ogun not allowed- Gov. Abiodun

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Ahead of Monday’s resumption of work across the country, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that residents working in other states including Lagos, will not be allowed to leave and return to the state.

Abiodun added that the ban on interstate travel imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the country gain control over coronavirus would be enforced completely in the state.

The governor’s directive and others were contained in a statement released on the State’s official social media handle on Saturday which also disclosed that the extension of lockdown in Ogun would end on Sunday, 10th May, 2020.

He said: “There is a total ban on interstate travel (outside Ogun). If you work in Lagos or any other state but you live in Ogun State, you are not allowed to go to Lagos or any other state and return to Ogun”.

The governor added that only 30 percent of the state public servant should resume work on days when the lockdown would be relaxed but essential service personnel should continue operations during the lockdown.

Abiodun hinted that on Monday, 4th of May, when work will resume in other states, lockdown would be relaxed in the state and that the same would be done on Wednesday and Friday between 7am and 5pm.

While disclosing that after the lockdown, a daily curfew of 8pm – 6am imposed by the Federal Government would commence, the governor warned that no one should leave their homes without using a facemask.

According to him, Taxicabs for intrastate journeys (within Ogun) must convey only three passengers, 18-seater buses for intrastate journeys convey seven passengers, Tricycles popularly called Keke should carry two passengers and commercial Motorcycle operators popularly called Okada should convey one passenger.

While noting that all schools remain closed and students should embrace the ongoing DigiClass, Abiodun stressed that the ban on public religious gatherings, pubs, clubs, stadia, public pools, spas, gyms, salons and assemblies of more than 15 people remain.

To prevent starvation, the governor, who approved re-opening of restaurants on days when lockdown is relaxed, limited their operations to take-out meals only.

“Burials and naming ceremonies are allowed but there must not be more than 15 people including the officiating ministers”, he added.