Mourinho gets four-match ban for abusing referee, others

After a thorough review of what transpired during Europa League final, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has slammed a four match ban on Italian club, Roma, Manager, Jose Mourinho, for abusing the referee, Anthony Taylor, during the game.

Also, the European Football governing body also fined Roma £47,000 and restricted the club from selling tickets to fans ahead of their next away game in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, West Ham have been fined €58,000 and their fans banned from their first Europa League away game next season after objects were thrown during their win in the Europa Conference League final.

UEFA announced the fines imposed on the cubs and manager on Wednesday through a statement released on its official website.

The Roma manager and former Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs boss confronted and swore at the English official in the car park after their defeat to Sevilla last month.

In the footage reviewed by UEFA, Mourinho was seen approaching Taylor and calling him a disgrace and swearing at him.

The manager was found guilty of “directing abusive language at a match official,” UEFA said in a statement announcing its disciplinary panel’s verdict.

The ban is double the minimum two-game ban required by UEFA disciplinary rules.

Subsequent video footage showed Taylor being accosted by angry fans at Budapest Airport. It was condemned by the Premier League and Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

The charges imposed on Roma included “lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances,” UEFA added.

The club must also contact the Hungarian soccer federation to settle damages caused by its fans at Puskas Arena.

