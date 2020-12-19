Motorists, passersby go panic after petrol tanker explode on Lagos-Ibadan Exp.

Passersby and motorists were on Saturday thrown into panic mode after a petrol tanker exploded on Otedola bridge end of Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Lagos State.

It was learnt that the fire which emanated from explosion that occurred at about 6 pm has spread to Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a containerized truck on the road.

As gathered, the tanker on the outbound service lane of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway exploded and left motorists as well as passersby to raise concerns that the explosion could have claim lives particularly the driver and motor-boy.

As the panic intensified, an eyewitness told The Guild that the tanker and container truck drivers escaped immediately after realising the enormity of the explosion.

