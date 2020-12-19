Report on Interest
Dangote begins clinker export, targets 4m metric tons…

Two children, other die, dozens injure during gas explosion…

Naira Marley faults Executive Jets utterances after…

Motorists, passersby go panic after petrol tanker explode on Lagos-Ibadan Exp.

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Passersby and motorists were on Saturday thrown into panic mode after a petrol tanker exploded on Otedola bridge end of Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Lagos State.

It was learnt that the fire which emanated from explosion that occurred at about 6 pm has spread to Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a containerized truck on the road.
As gathered, the tanker on the outbound service lane of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway exploded and left motorists as well as passersby to raise concerns that the explosion could have claim lives particularly the driver and motor-boy.
As the panic intensified, an eyewitness told The Guild that the tanker and container truck drivers escaped immediately after realising the enormity of the explosion.

MORE DETAILS LATER

