Passersby and motorists were on Thursday thrown into panic mode after a petrol tanker exploded on Oshodi-Apapa expressway axis of Lagos State.

Travelers and other road users were seen scampering to safety while smoke emanating from the incident scene overshadowed the section of the expressway.

It was learnt that emergency responders have arrived the incident scene to salvage the explosion which had spread to both lanes around Toyota bus-stop inwards Mile 2.

Details shortly…