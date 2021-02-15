Motorists, others panic after train crushes truck in Lagos

Activities around the Iju area of Lagos State has been brought to a forced halt after after a train crushed a truck loaded with animal feeds in the axis which has led to massive gridlock in the adjoining areas.

As gathered, motorists and other road users within the Jonathan Coker Railway Level Crossing vicinity were enveloped in fear after the incident as many were rushing out of their vehicles and scampering to safety.

As learnt, the truck has crossed the line when the train said to be coming from Alagbado end of the line crushed the goods-ladden truck which landed on a parked tricycle without passenger.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, urged road users to ply alternative route pending the removal of the accidents truck and the train.

“A minor road accident between a train and a truck loaded with animal feed at Jonathan Coker Railway Level Crossing.

“As a result of this, one of the front tyres has impeded the movement of the train. The air flow of the train has also been exhausted making the train to be stationary at this point, hence NRC is making frantic efforts at moving the train using another motor.

“Consequently, vehicular traffic from Abule Egba inward Iju Road through Jonathan Coker is at a stand still. Motorists have been advised to make use of alternative roads to connect their destination(s).”

Meanwhile, NRC officials and other emergency responders are currently on ground to ease the congestion and evacuate the accidented truck and the train coach.