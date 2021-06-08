Motorists groan 10 days after Police shutdown roads over Lagos APC council primaries

“It’s pertinent to state that there was no protest or crisis recorded at the Secretariat to warrant any shut down or total closure of the APC Party Secretariat as wrongfully reported in some newspapers and the social media.
“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, therefore refutes the referred publication and appeals to the general public to disregard it as the Lagos State Police Command will not in anyway act in divergence to the extant laws of the land and ethics of the Nigeria Police Force”.