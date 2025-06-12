Motorcyclist stops Zamfara prison warder from committing suicide

A motorcyclist successfully prevented a Correctional Assistant with the Nigerian Correctional Service, Abdullahi Nura, from drowning in a dam in what appeared to be a suicide attempt.

Nura, who serves at the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), had reportedly left home under the pretense of going to work but instead directed a commercial motorcycle rider to a dam, widely known as one of the deepest water bodies in Gusau.

According to a statement released by the Public Relations Officer of the Zamfara State Command of the Correctional Service, Mustapha Abubakar, the officer leapt into the dam immediately upon arrival without uttering a word.

However, the quick-thinking motorcyclist raised an alarm, prompting a swift response from nearby passersby and security personnel.

Seeing that others had arrived at the scene, the rider quickly dove into the dam and managed to rescue Nura from the water just in time.

“The moment he reached the dam, he suddenly jumped into the water while fully dressed in his uniform. His official identity card was also found tucked against his chest,” it states.

Following the incident, the State Command Headquarters was notified, and a response team led by the Controller of Corrections, CCS Musa Tanko, was promptly dispatched.

Nura was taken to the MSCC medical clinic in Gusau, where he is currently receiving care. Authorities confirmed that he has regained consciousness and is now in stable condition.

While the motive behind the suicide attempt remains unclear, the Correctional Service emphasized that it is monitoring his recovery closely and providing him with the necessary psychological and emotional support.