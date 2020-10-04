Motorcyclist, passenger die during truck accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Tragedy struck on Sunday after a Mack truck crushed a motorcycle rider and his passenger to death on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

As gathered, the motorcycle rider was riding against traffic around Mowe before ramming into incoming truck that was heading toward Sagamu interchange on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Confirming the incident, the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), said that the accident occurred at 10a.m. on Sunday and it involved a Mack truck with no number plate and a motorcycle marked: PKA 147 VF.

Briefing newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday, TRACE spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi, hinted that the motorcyclist negligence led to death of the duo.

“According to an eyewitness account, the motorcyclist was riding against traffic (route violation) from the Redeemed Camp to Mowe before it ran into the Mack truck which was on its legitimate lane heading toward the Interchange,” he said.

He added that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at Fakoya Private Morgue in Sagamu while the truck and the motorcycle had been taken to the police custody.

Akinbiyi, however, appealed to motorists and motorcyclists to avoid driving in a direction prohibited by traffic (One-Way) particularly on an expressway due to its attendant risk.