Motorcyclist kills passenger after auto crash in Borno

A minor road accident in Bayo Local Government Area of Borno State has turned fatal after a passenger, 27-year-old Ahmed Mohammed, was allegedly stabbed to death during a dispute that followed the incident.

The suspect, 30-year-old Yahaya Ibrahim, was said to have accompanied his friend, who rode a TVS motorcycle with the number plate ABM 340 QA, when the accident occurred in the state.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the incident occurred yesterday at about 5:30 p.m. at Gamadadi involving a Golf vehicle and a motorcycle.

The Golf vehicle driven by Danjuma Abdullahi of Kodom Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State, was conveying five passengers from Biu to Gombe State when the accident occurred.

The motorcycle was ridden by Abdullahi Umar of Dadi Kowa and had two passengers, identified as Abubakar Musa and Yahaya Ibrahim.

According to police, the motorcyclist attempted to overtake the vehicle from the passenger side but collided with it and fell.

As a result of the crash, the rider and one of the passengers, Abubakar Musa, sustained minor injuries.

However, in the aftermath of the accident, Ibrahim, allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the vehicle’s passengers, Mohammed, of Tudun Wada Fantami in Gombe State, on the leg.

Police said the suspect also smashed the front windshield of the vehicle with a heavy stone.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Bayo led a patrol team to the scene where the victim was found in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to the Cottage Hospital in Hinna but was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

The suspect has been arrested, and the weapon used in the attack has been recovered as an exhibit.

Police said the corpse was photographed and later released to the victim’s family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.