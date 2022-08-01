Motorcyclist dies, two injure during Anambra auto crash

A motorcyclist has been confirmed dead while two others were left with varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash along Ihiala-Owerri Expressway in Anambra State.

The truck driver was said to have ran away from the scene after crushing the deceased victim beyond recognition.

The Anambra Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), through a statement released by its spokesperson, Adeoye Irelewuyi, on Monday in Akwa, said that occurred on Sunday night.

Irelewuyi said that the accident could be attributed to speeding and loss of control on the part of the truck driver.

He said that an unidentified driver of a trailer with no registration number and a Sayang Motorcycle with no registration number, were involved in the traffic crash.

“According to eyewitness report, the driver of the articulated vehicle was on speed, lost control and crushed the motorcyclist beyond recognition and took to his heels.

“Three male adults were involved in the crash and one of them, the motorcyclist, was killed.

“The FRSC rescue team from Ihiala packed the remains of the dead victim in a poly bag and deposited it at Our Lady of Lourdes Mortuary, Ihiala,” he said.

The spokesperson condoled with the family of the victim and warned motorists against over speeding.

He further advised that they should ensure that they keep to the recommended speed limit to reduce carnage on the highways.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

