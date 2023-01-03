Motorcyclist dies during tanker accident in Lagos

An unidentified commercial motorcycle operator popularly called Okada rider has been reported to have died after a 33,000-litre tanker fell on him along Apapa Oshodi Expressway in Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Lagos State.

As gathered, the tanker driver lost control of the truck, and while trying to prevent the tanker from crushing vehicles on the road, drove the vehicle to hit the culvert and fell.

It was learnt that the tanker fell on the deceased motorcyclist who was riding on the expressway and spilled its content on the road and in the drainage.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, and Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the tragedy on Tuesday, through statements released to newsmen.

According to the statement, unfortunately, the motorcycle rider was crushed to death underneath the tanker and its contents are spilling onto the road rendering the scene extremely hazardous to other motorists and passersby.

“The agency working with Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), LSNC, Nigerian Police are working to secure the scene and carry out secondary incident containment measures while the heavy-duty equipment to remove the tanker is en route”.

