Motorcyclist dies during auto in Lagos

An unidentified commercial motorcyclist has been pronounced dead by emergency officials after sustaining fatal injuries while riding against traffic on Cater Bridge in Lagos State.

The deceased commercial motorcyclist popularly called Okada rider was said to be riding from Ebute Ero when he collided with a fast-moving vehicle on the bridge.

The impact of the collision, as gathered, led to the immediate death of the motorcyclist while the vehicle driver ran away.

Personnel from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) promptly arrived at the scene of the accident and swiftly alerted officers from the Central Police Station at Adeniji Adele and Shemo.

Both agencies retrieved the lifeless body of the rider, while LASTMA officials handed over the motorcycle to security authorities for further investigation.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who confirmed the death, reiterated the importance of strict adherence to traffic laws, particularly emphasizing the prohibition of commercial motorcycles on highways and other restricted routes as mandated by the Lagos State Government.

The General Manager underscored that non-compliance with these regulations not only jeopardizes the safety of the riders but also endangers the lives of other road users.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the agency’s Public Affairs Officer, Adebayo Taofiq, the LASTMA boss said: “We remains committed to upholding public safety and is intensifying its efforts to minimize the occurrence of such tragic incidents on Lagos roads”.