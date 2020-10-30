Motor-boy dies during auto crash in Lagos

An unidentified assistant truck driver was said to have been crushed to death when his truck was involved in an accident in Ikorodu Local Government, Lagos State.

The accident, which was said to have been attended after minutes by a combined team of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Units from Agbowa zone and the Command Control Center at Alausa, Ikeja, was said to have occurred at about 6:05 a.m yesterday.

It was learnt that the overloaded truck which was laden with tons of iron rod experienced the accident that claimed the life of the male adult at Owode Elede in Ikorodu axis of Lagos.

Confirming the accident, Head, Public Affairs-LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, said that after the emergency team arrival at scene, investigations revealed that the truck was involved in an accident due to reckless driving on the part of its driver, which left his assistant crushed to death in the incident.

He said: “The accident was as a result of overloading and reckless driving on the part of the truck which resulted in damaging the tractor of the truck, unfortunately, an adult male, got trapped in the process and his body was extricated with the combined effort of the Agency’s response teams and immediately handed over to his family”.