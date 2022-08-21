Mother, two children die during fire disaster in Lagos

A 33-year-old woman and her two children were reported to have been burnt to death after the Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) and Diesel stored in her husband’s shop suddenly exploded in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, Lagos State.

The deceased woman and her two children, who were of age 3 and 5, were said to have gone to pay a usual visit to the husband in his shop in Dantata bus stop along Old Ojo road, where he sells both PMS and diesel to motorists in the state.

On Sunday, The Guild gathered that the woman and the children during the visit yesterday, which was embarked upon to boost the husband’s morale, decided to sit in the store where the petrol and other inflammable were stored pending when he would complete all transactions.

While waiting for the man to conclude the transactions, the inflammable materials within the store suddenly exploded and all efforts by the woman and the two children to run outside proved abortive.

Also, efforts by the husband and other traders opposite Olad filling station sited within Dantata axis, to rescue any of the three victims were unsuccessful, as none of them survived after they suffered over 60-degree burns.

The bodies of the victims were said to have been removed from the scene by the Lagos Police Command, to prevent any possible epidemic within the community.

The Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the tragedy in a short statement released through his official social media handle after the incident.

Hundeyin, meanwhile, urged residents of Lagos to desist from storing inflammable materials at home and shops as they constitute major threat to lives and property within the state.

According to him, “This is age-long, but still valid: Do not store petrol at home. Somewhere in Lagos today, a 33-year-old woman and her two children aged 5 and 3 were burnt to death after the petrol stored in their room exploded. Avoid risks. Stay safe”.

