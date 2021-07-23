Mother, son, lover bag jail terms over $902,935 fraud 

A suspected internet fraudster, Gift Kenneth, alongside his mother, and the lover, have met their waterloo after they were arraigned before a Federal High Courts sitting in Asaba, Delta State, and sentenced to different terms of imprisonment for engaging in internet-related frauds in the state.

The convicts bagged a total of 13 years jail terms after they were arraigned by the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice F. A. Olubanjo on one count charge bordering on impersonation and obtaining funds through false pretenses.

Kenneth, who was the major suspect, his biological mother, Dora Animam, alongside the son’s lover, Spice-Chimzi Igwe, were said to have conspired together and defrauded an American lady, Lucinda Ann Garnes Henrichson, to the tune of $902,935.

The charge against Kenneth that was read to him on Friday reads: “that you Gift Kenneth (a.k.a Raymond Carl Eric ) on or about the year 2018 and 2019 at Agbor within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently impersonate the identity of one Raymond Carl Eric by which you propose an Infrastructural Investment Project to one Lucinda Ann Garnes Henrichson living in Texas, United States of America and thereby induced her to transfer the aggregate sum of $ 902,935 through various third parties’ ( Shuaibu Abdullahi and Dora Animam ) Bank accounts which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offense contrary to section 22 (2)(b)(ii) of the Cybercrime ( Prohibition and Prevention, Etc ) Act 2015 and punishable under section 22 (2)(b)(IV) of the same Act”.

The charge against Dora Animam reads: “that you Dora Animam on or about the year 2018 and 2019 at Agbor within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did aid Gift Kenneth ( a.k.a Raymond Carl Eric ) with your Diamond Bank account Number: 0097188910 and Access Bank account Number: 00928225267 to receive an aggregate sum of $166,000 from one Lucinda Ann Garnes Henrichson living in Texas and N27,000,000, from Lucinda Ann Garnes Henrichson and Shuaibu Abdullahi respectively being part of the fund transferred by Lucinda Ann Garnes Henrichson for your fraudulent proposed Infrastructural Investment Project and thereby committed an offense contrary to section 27(1)(b) and 22(2)(b)(ii) of the Cybercrime ( Prohibition Prevention, Etc) Act ,2015 and punishable under section 22 (2)(b)(IV) of the same Act.

After the suspects pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them, the prosecution counsel, Francis. A. Jirbo prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Olubanjo, convicted and sentenced both Gift Kenneth and his mother, Dora Animam to five years imprisonment with N3 million fine option while Spice Dandy Igwe was sentenced to two years imprisonment with a fine option of N100,000.

Aside from the prison terms, the convicts were to forfeit and restitute their victim, through the American Embassy all items recovered during an investigation which included Mercedes Benz CL250, Mercedes Benz 300, iPhone I1 Promax, iPhone XX Max, Apple Mac book Pro, 2 Apple Mac book, N4 million found in his account, Twin 4 bedroom uncompleted duplex in Asaba, the cash sum of N4 million found on him and $4,255 recovered from his contractor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

