Mother-in-law dies hours before son’s Wedding in Ondo

A moment of excitement turned to shock after Iyabo Akinnawo, a well-known trader in Ondo, collapsed and passed away just hours before her son’s wedding ceremony in Ondo state.

The incident, which has left the community in mourning, occurred in Ondo West Local Government Area, as family members were preparing for the joyous occasion.

Akinnawo, who was reportedly in high spirits while preparing for the wedding, had earlier visited the market to buy items for the ceremony.

Residents say she appeared in good health and was even seen riding a motorcycle home that day.

Sources close to the family also revealed that Akinnawo had visited a salon to have her hair styled in preparation for the wedding.

However, upon returning home, she complained of a severe headache and decided to rest before joining the family celebrations.

Eyewitnesses shared that Akinnawo later woke up to continue the preparations but suddenly collapsed while addressing wedding-related matters.

She was pronounced dead despite immediate efforts by family members to revive her.

The sudden demise has left the entire community in shock, with many speculating that the cause of death might be linked to cardiac arrest or a heart-related issue.

However, as of the time of filing this report, there has been no official confirmation regarding the exact cause of her death.

When our correspondent visited the area, scores of mourners, family members, and sympathizers had gathered at the deceased’s residence, wailing and paying tribute to the late businesswoman, who was described as kind-hearted and industrious.