Mother, five children die under Katsina collapse building

A tragic building collapse has claimed the lives of a mother and her five children, leaving a family shattered and a community in mourning.

The victims, all from the same household, were asleep when the structure gave way during a heavy downpour, killing six out of the ten people affected.

The deceased were identified as Mariya Sani, 45, and her children: Mujahid, 20; Zahariya, 18; Hauwa, 15; Amira; and five-year-old Nura Sani.

According to a family source (the husband/father) who was not at home during the tragedy spoke to the media and confirmed that three others sustained varying degrees of injury and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The heartbreaking incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday in the Dankama Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“This affected about 10 people, but sadly, six didn’t survive. Three are currently receiving treatment in the hospital,” he said in a sorrowful tone.

Struggling to come to terms with the loss, Sani added, “I surrender to Allah’s will. May He grant them eternal rest.”

Residents of Dankama have been trooping to the Sani residence to offer their condolences and stand with the bereaved family during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Binta Dangani, also confirmed the incident, noting that officials had visited the scene to commiserate with the family and begin damage assessment.

She assured that the agency would take necessary steps to support the affected family and prevent similar occurrences in the future.