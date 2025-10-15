Mother, daughter die after consuming contaminated cake in Brazil

The Police in Brazil have disclosed that a 52-year-old woman, Ana Maria and daughter, Larissa, have both died after eating a delivered poisonous cake.

The duo was said to have eaten the cake delivered by a family member after which they fell terribly ill and rushed to a hospital and thereafter pronounced dead.

The authorities stated that tests were carried out on the dead casualties which revealed pesticides in their bodies and raising suspicions of a perpetrator of the incident.

The investigators identified one Patricia, Maria’s niece, and her partner, Leonardo as key suspects in the incident which happened in Ipiranga district, Sao Paulo.

The security agency, on Wednesday, held that Leonardo was captured delivering the cake to Maria for a birthday party having missed out of the celebration. Subsequently, she called her daughter and both ate slices of it and after a while, they both felt dizzy and weak, needing medical intervention.

The Sao Paulo Secretariat of Public Security stated that they were both rushed to an identified Heliopolis Hospital and put on ventilator, but tragically passed away despite efforts by medical professionals to revive them.

A statement by the security outfit reads in extracts, ”On October 8, search and seizure warrants were executed resulting in the seizure of cell phones, which were sent out for data extraction. The information obtained is still very analysed by investigators. The investigations remain ongoing.”