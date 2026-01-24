Moses joins Kazakhstan club ahead new season

Kazakhstan club, Kaysar Kyzylorda, have signed former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses, ahead of the new season.

Kaysar announced that Moses signed a one-year deal to join the side as it aims to push for the to title as the commencement of the season is fast approaching.

The club stated that 35-year-old is a footballer with vast top-level experience, having represented several European clubs, adding that his arrival clearly reflects the it’s ambitions for the upcoming season.

The Kyzylorda-based side confirmed the signing of the African Cup of Nations winner in a statement on Saturday stating,“Kaisar Football Club officially announces that it has signed a contract with experienced midfielder Victor Moses. The former Nigerian international will defend the colours of the Kyzylorda club in the new season.

“The club’s management and coaching staff believe that Victor’s experience and quality will have a positive influence on the team’s development, particularly in the growth of our young players.

“We wish Victor Moses every success at Kaisar,” it concludes.

Moses was most recently with EFL League One outfit Luton Town, where he was released on May 9, 2025, after a short stint. The former Chelsea and Inter Milan player will wear the jersey number 11 for his new side.