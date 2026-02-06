Morocco dismisses reports on football team coach’s resignation

Morocco’s Royal Football Federation, FRMF, has dismissed rumours of its national team coach, Walid Redragui, resigning from his position as the team prepares for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The FRMF disclosed that Regragui is not intending to step down from the position, stating that the reports circulating on the social media against its declaration are untrue.

In a statement released by the federation, it relayed that reports proclaiming that the gaffer being in contract with clubs in Saudi Arabia should be jettisoned, adding that Regragui will go on with the team having led them for three and a half years.

”The Royal Moroccan Football Association categorically denies what has been circulating in some media outlets regarding the resignation of national team coach, Mr. Walid Redragui.” the statement released on Friday reads.

The coach, who also played for the country, guided the Atlas Lions to a historic fourth-place finish at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the best performance ever by an African or Arab nation at the mundial competition.