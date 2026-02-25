Moroccan footballer, Romain Saiss, has announced his retirement from international football.

Saiss made his retirement known in an emotional post on social media disclosing that he made the decision after a careful reflection, adding that he remains a strong supporter of the national team in their journey without him on the pitch particularly at the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

The defender, who skippered the Atlas Lions to the 2022 World Cup, which the side played at the semi-finals, said, ”Wearing the colours of Morocco and becoming their captain will remain the greatest. Jack Draper semi nal, honour of my career,” he wrote.

”I will now be your n0 1 supporter. I am leaving the national team, but I will forever remain a Lion,” the Al Sadd Centre-back added.

Saiss’ retirement was on the cards after he had an 18 month absence from the North African side, partly due to injury, after which he had a brief return at the African Cup of Nations in December against Comoros only to be substituted after 18 minutes due to an issue in his left knee.

The 35-year-old former Wolves, Besiktas and Angers player began his stint with Morocco in 2012 and went on to record 86 appearances, netting three goals.