Moroccan midfielder joins English club for £25M

English premier league club, Bournemouth, has signed Moroccan midfielder, Amine Adli, from German club, Bayer Leverkusen, for £25 million, to strengthen the team.

Adli, who signed a five-year deal which spans through 2030, became the seventh player to join Bournemouth this summer, as the team push for the premier league trophy.

The arrival of the 25-year-old, who mustered 143 appearances for Leverkusen, is channeled at improving the Cherries offensive play as they aim to improve on their 9th league place finish during the 2024/25 season.

Following the completion of the deal on Thursday, Bournemouth President of Football Operations, Tiago Pinto, said that the new signee’s versatility and abilities will help the side better its attacking third as they aim to claim European competition places in the league having narrowly missed out last season.

“We are thrilled to bring a player of such calibre to AFC Bournemouth.

“Amine is a proven winner and someone that will be a real asset to our squad. He is entering the prime of his career and I’m really excited to bring him to the club.

“He is someone that has competed at the highest level and his ambition is very much aligned with ours. I’m looking forward to working together and seeing what we can achieve”, he added.

Adli, meanwhile, said: “I’m very proud first of all to play for a club like Bournemouth. I was looking at my next move and I felt like Bournemouth was the perfect place for me.