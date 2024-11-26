More refineries will resume operations- Tinubu

Following the resumption of the Port Harcourt refinery in Rivers State, President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that three additional refineries would resume operations before his administration completes its first term.

Tinubu said that these facilities, when reactivated, would reduce the country’s dependence on imported petroleum products.

The president gave the assurance on Tuesday while congratulating the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on the successful revitalization of the Port Harcourt refinery,

With the successful revival of the Port Harcourt refinery, he charged NNPC to expedite the scheduled reactivation of both the second Port Harcourt refinery and the Warri and Kaduna refineries.

He said: “These efforts will significantly enhance domestic production capacity alongside the contributions of privately-owned refineries and make our country a major energy hub, with the gas sector also enjoying unprecedented attention from the administration”.

The President, meanwhile, acknowledges the pivotal role of former President, Muhammadu Buhari, in initiating the comprehensive rehabilitation of all our refineries and expresses gratitude to the African Export-Import Bank for its confidence in financing this critical project.

The President underscores his administration’s determination to repair the nation’s refineries, aiming to eradicate the disheartening perception of Nigeria as a major crude oil producer that cannot refine its resources for domestic consumption.

Highlighting the values of patience, integrity, and accountability in the rebuilding of the nation’s infrastructure, the President urged Nigerians entrusted with responsibilities to maintain focus and uphold trust in their service to the nation.

In alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda focused on shared economic prosperity for all, the President reaffirms his administration’s commitment to achieving energy sufficiency, enhancing energy security, and boosting export capacity for Nigeria.