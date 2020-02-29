More countries after Nigeria could report Coronavirus soon- WHO

By News Desk

Following the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria, World Health Organization (WHO), has warned that the virus could spread to more countries in another few days.

WHO stated this after five countries reported their first case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), all with travel history connected to Italy – Nigeria, Estonia, Denmark, Netherlands and Lithuania.

The global health organisation’s spokesman, Christian Lindmeier, in an interview with newsmen in Geneva, Switzerland, stressed that the situation is getting bigger, an indication that it could spread to all countries on earth.

“The outbreak is getting bigger. The scenario of the coronavirus reaching multiple countries, if not all countries around the world, is something we have been looking at and warning against since quite a while,” he said.

Lindmeier said: “China has reported nearly 80,000 cases in the two months since the outbreak began in Wuhan in Hubei province. About 10 percent are classified as severe, with 2,791 deaths so far, according to the WHO’s latest figures.

Aside from China, no fewer than 49 countries have reported 4,351 cases and 67 associated deaths.