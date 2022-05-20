Monkeypox cases hikes 20 in Spain, Portugal

Following the widespread outbreak of diseases in many countries, it has been reported that two European countries with records of Monkeypox cases have risen above 20, in both Spain, Portugal.

It was also said that Portugal as a country earlier had nine cases of infected persons, while Spain had 14 cases of infected persons in its countries, which has however risen to 20 in each respective countries.

Confirming the hike, health authorities in both countries said that 23 confirmed cases have now been identified in Portugal, while 21 cases have been reported in Spain.

The health authorities also disclosed that another 21 suspected cases are under investigation in Spain, 19 in the Madrid region, one in the Canary Islands and one in Andalusia.

The authorities noted that the Portuguese cases remain under clinical follow-up but none of them have been hospitalized as they are all stable.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday, Spanish Health minister, Carolina Darias, said that the country is assessing different therapeutic options, such as antivirals and vaccines, but so far all cases have mild symptoms and therefore no specific ad hoc treatment has been necessary.

Meanwhile, several cases have been detected in Britain, where authorities are offering a smallpox vaccine to healthcare workers and to those who may have been exposed to the disease, as well as in other parts of Europe, including France, Italy and Belgium.

Monkeypox disease, is however, described as a mild viral infection which symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, general feeling of discomfort, and exhaustion.

