Monarchs, youths, experts to discuss Lagos megacity challenges, others

As Lagos continues its transformation into a bustling megacity with rapid population growth and growing challenges, traditional rulers, youths, and experts are expected to meet for a high-level dialogue aimed at addressing the city’s most pressing issues.

The discussions, which will take place during the “Greater Lagos Summit 5.0”, will focus on practical ways to improve urban living, encourage sustainable development, promote innovative governance, and empower residents across the state.

The event will also provide a platform to highlight the voices of marginalized groups often left out of policy-making, with emphasis on bridging civic participation gaps, promoting equity, and expanding access to socio-economic opportunities in Lagos’s development plans.

This was disclosed by the convener and President of the Greater Lagos Initiative, Adeniyi Olutimehin, during a press briefing at Alausa, Ikeja, yesterday.

Olutimehin said the event will host about 4,000 participants from various sectors, including government ministries and agencies, market leaders, artisans, student unions, religious bodies, policy researchers, traditional rulers, creative professionals, and representatives of marginalized communities.

Speaking during the briefing, the president stated that this year’s edition, scheduled for October, aims to critically examine evolving social dynamics, rising urban challenges, growing youth discontent, widening digital gaps, and barriers that hinder meaningful civic participation, while exploring actionable solutions.

“This year’s summit, themed: ‘People, Power, and Progress: Building an Inclusive Future Through Patriotism, Egalitarianism, Innovations, and People-Centric Development in Lagos State,’ Olutimehin stated.

“It is not a mere poetic cadence, it is a clarion call for renewed patriotism, deepened egalitarian practices, and smart, innovation-led governance to align with the aspirations of our people,” he said.

He added that the summit was born out of “An audacious desire to ignite citizen consciousness and institutionalise collaborative governance in building a Lagos not only adorned with infrastructure, but rooted in justice, equity, and opportunity.”

Highlighting the impact of previous summits, the GLI President said it has become a platform for transformative ideas, civic participation, and real solutions to socio-economic challenges.

“No progress is enduring without the people. No government achieves greatness in isolation,” he emphasised.

“The summit is not just an event, it is a movement, a visionary dialogue and a strategic recalibration of our collective future,” the president added.

The 2025 Greater Lagos Summit is expected to further demonstrate state’s commitment to citizen-led development and inclusive governance.