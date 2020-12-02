Monarch canvasses votes for Abiru ahead Lagos-East senatorial bye-election

Ahead of Lagos-East senatorial bye-election scheduled for Saturday, December 5, an Oba-Elect of Magbon Alade in the Ibeju Lekki Local Government, Sikirullai Ogunlana, has endorsed All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tokunbo Abiru, and electorates to vote for him.

Ogunlana added that Abiru has shown a great deal of enthusiasm in governance and that he would impact positively on the people and governance.

The monarch, who endorsed the APC candidate during an interview with newsmen on the election, stated that Abiru would ensure efficient and adequate representation at the National Assembly.

Ogunlana, unanimously adopted as Oba-Elect by Ipatun, Oketun, and Oga, which were the three quarters that make up the royal stool in Magbon Alade, urged the people of Ibeju-Lekki to come out enmass to vote for Tokunbo Abiru.

“I want you appeal to the electorates to go out on Saturday, December 5, and vote enmasse for Tokunbo Abiru in the Lagos East Senatorial by-election. I implore all youths in Epe, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Somolu, Ibeju-Lekki, as well as its environs to make this a reality for us.”

Abiru, a former Commissioner for Finance in the state was nominated and adopted by the ruling All Progressives Congress as a replacement for the late Senator Bayo Osinowo, who represented Lagos East senatorial district until his death.