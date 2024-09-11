Mohbad’s mother requests privacy after Lagosians protest against death

The mother of late musician Irerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has appealed to his fans to refrain from elaborate celebrations on his remembrance day. Instead, she asks that they pray for her son.

“Whatever Mohbad’s dad says is final. We don’t want any elaborate celebration of our son’s remembrance. The best you can do is to pray for him. Please leave us alone and let us settle our family,” she said.

She stated this on Wednesday after the deceased artiste’s fans protested against his death and demanded justice for Mohbad’s death.

The coroner’s inquest into his death resumed at a magistrate court in Ikorodu.

Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023, and was buried the following day.

His sudden demise sparked controversy, leading the Lagos state government to order a coroner’s inquest. Despite an autopsy, the cause of death remains unknown.