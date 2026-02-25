Mohbad’s friend protest burial delay in Lagos

A close friend of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has staged a passionate protest demanding an immediate and proper burial for the artist, whose body remains in the mortuary amid ongoing disputes over his death and family matters.

Primeboy, whose real name is Owodunni Ibrahim, was captured in videos expressing deep frustration and emotional pleas during the demonstration.

He accused Mohbad’s family of misusing public donations while the singer’s remains remain unburied, highlighting the prolonged injustice felt by those close to him.

The protest took place recently on the streets of Lagos, where Primeboy joined other demonstrators calling for action from both the family and authorities.

Nearly three years have passed since Mohbad’s death in September 2023 without a final resting place, largely due to unresolved issues including DNA disputes and ongoing legal proceedings.

“Mohbad has not been buried after three years; his family, brother, and sisters are enjoying the money people donated,” Primeboy declared during the rally, urging Mohbad’s relatives to do the right thing and appealing to the Nigerian government to ensure a dignified burial.

He also spoke about his personal suffering in the saga and reiterated calls for justice, as the delay continues to fuel public outrage and discussions about accountability in handling the late singer’s estate and legacy, following widespread demands for #Justice4Mohbad.