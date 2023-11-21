Mohbad’s father denying my son body burial- mother

As Nigerians awaits outcome of the autopsy report conducted on late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly called MohBad, the mother of the deceased singer, Olumiyi, has alleged that the MohBad’s father was behind reasons the family had not been able lay the artiste to rest, appealing to President Bola Tinubu, and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to intervene, so as to ensure the 27years old is buried without delay.

She noted that the deceased artiste father, Joseph, has refused to approach the police to receive the body for burial and has demanded that the law enforcement agency should not release it to anyone.

In a video released on social media on Tuesday, the singer’s mother disclosed that the police had released Mohbad’s corpse after completion of the autopsy by the pathologist but awaiting the family to come take it for burial.

While seeking support from Nigerians to appeal to the father to collect the remains of the singer from Lagos State Police Command, the grieving mother stressed that the continued delay in burial has done the family more harm than good.

She said, “Nigerians, I cry to you to help demand the release of my son’s corpse. I pray that you will not witness your children’s death too.

“Mohbad’s corpse has been released since the completion of the autopsy but his father has refused to let his corpse be released for burial despite me begging him repeatedly.

“I went to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police last week, and he told me that Mohbad’s remains had been released before now questioning why we are letting his body waste away and if we are happy that he’s dead,” she added.

Stressing that the matter was becoming unbearable for her, Olumiyi added that Mohbad’s body had been wandering around since he had been exhumed and that she had no peace too.

“All of you that have gone to exhume Mohbad’s body should wake up now and insist that he be buried. It is not like I have not been willing to voice out since but I leave everything to God. All the things the father has been saying are also left to God.”

It would be recalled that Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer has stated that nobody should collect his son’s body for burial without his authorisation.

“When this boy was alive, he was alive. When he go, he still retained my name. Nobody should go there and take his body, please,” he warned.

The singer’s father added, “If they want to do anything there, I’ll be the one to authorise them. Nobody should go and carry MohBad’s body from there.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

