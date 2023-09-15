MohBad’s allege abuser distance self from artiste death

A show promoter, Samson Eletu, popularly called Sam Larry, has finally broken silence over his alleged involvement in the circumstances that led to the untimely demise of Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, Also Known As MohBad, saying, I am not responsible for Mohbad’s death.

Sam Larry stated that all were being peddled against him online were untrue and many artiste’s, who were close friends to the deceased singer could testify on his behalf.

He added that the pictures and videos were old and do not reflect current relationship between him and the deceased singer before death earlier in the week.

Addressing rumours of his involvement in the death of the ‘Peace’ crooner on Friday, Sam Larry stressed his non-involvement in the matter and urged Zlatan to speak on their relationship.

Sam Larry, who spoke in Yoruba from his hideout in a video circulating online, added that he loved MohBad and would never wish death upon him.

Speaking in Yoruba, the show promoter said, “I loved MohBad; he was like a brother to me. He was aware of how much I loved him and his wife all through the time he was signed to Marlian Records.

“Although we fight, I’d never go to the extent of having someone killed. I have no hand in his (MohBad) death; I am not responsible for his death.”

On the viral clips of him and his boys allegedly victimising and assaulting MohBad, Sam Larry stressed that some of the videos trending online were old videos.

He explained that the most viral video, where he and his boys allegedly disrupted a video shoot by the deceased and artiste Zlatan Ibile, did not happen as many are speculating online.

According to Sam Larry, he did not assault MohBad and that Zlatan can bear witness. The video that surfaced showing disruption at a video shoot where Zlatan and MohBad were did not happen as many are speculating online. You can ask Zlatan; I never touched MohBad on that day,”

It would be recalled that MohBad passed on barely three months after his 27th birthday.

