MohBad: Time to take back our streets

Last week, the sad news of the death of a rising music star Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad in very suspicious circumstances has again highlighted the terror that the grip of the underworld on our streets inflicts on the society.

I deeply sympathize with those who truly love this fallen star, who tragically is becoming louder in death than in life. He has become a “Martyr” of a cause in a unique way.

I call on the Police to do justice to his memory and spirit, by doing a thorough investigation of this matter, and ensuring that the culprits for the crime, if any, do not escape the law.

As a father, who has a son in Arts and Music, two years older than Mohbad, I am worried and concerned about the grip of cult leaders, on some aspects of our musical lives and entertainment as well as the control of druglords.

The Mohbad saga has also further highlighted the dark side of entertainment financing in the absence of well structured and disciplined support system for budding talents especially from poor homes. At the root of the exploitation of talented young people, is the weapon of poverty, manipulated by rich but rough and wicked. It is time to end this evil!

I appeal to those in charge of our security in Nigeria to allow and protect those who are pained by this sad occurence and who want to peacefully embark on processions and vigils. Organised violence by malevolent forces should not be an excuse to deny those who are peacefully seeking justice for Mohbad the right to do so!

The Police authorities must ensure, above all, that Mohbad gets justice in death!

#JusticeforMohbad

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

