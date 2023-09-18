MohBad: Mysteries and silent evils in Afrobeat industry

My admiration for the rise of Afrobeat music industry cannot blind me from it’s hypocrisy and growing negative influences on Nigerian youths. A paranoia i have expressed in the past.

Nigerian youths and Nigerians shouldn’t feign hypocritical ignorance regarding negative cultures of cultism, drug abuse and violence being very synonymous to Afrobeat music industry and many “celebrities” in the industry. That culture has been normalized to the detriments of our youths and cultural evolutions. Simply, the Afrobeat music industry has helped in promoting crimes, drugs etc in the last ten years regardless of it’s success.

Giving a legal perspective to all the conspiracies and circumstantial evidences regarding MOHBAD’S death, one will infer realties of cultism, ritual oaths, assaults, bullying, hooliganism, drug abuses and disorganized family system. One wonders why some group of artistes wanted to destroy another colleague due to contractual disputes. One wonders why the deceased was that troubled and couldn’t seek the help of the armed forces (police) through lawyers or influential friends in the industry beyond just one submission of petition. The mysteries keep revealing that a lot of “deals” and activities have ensued between all parties which they didn’t want to involve the government authorities.

However, the sad demise of the promising musician will ignite needed checks in the growing negatives of the music industry badly injuring Nigerian youths and hopefully inspire the Government to clamp down on musical culture encouraging cultism, gangsterism, drug abuse, violence, gayism and nudity secretly growing in Nigeria’s Afrobeat industry which has huge influence on the youths. Nigerian Government should learn to be intentional about cultural values/orientations through media as it applies in Asian countries. Media and entertainment have huge impacts on cultural evolutions and the government must not shy away from it’s excesses irrespective of the sentiments or noises of the youths.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

