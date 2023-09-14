Mohbad died hours after injection from auxiliary nurse – Father

Barely 48 hours after young Lagos based musical artist, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly called MohBad, was buried, different revelations on cause of death of the artist have continue emerging and generating controversies with the late young star’s father, Joseph, claiming that his son died hours after an auxiliary nurse ran injection on the deceased as medical needs for injury on singer.

Whatever lead to the injury, the father was not ready to tell but insisted that his son died after the nurse injected the young man contrary to various speculations that the singer had fight with his childhood friends on Sunday before news of his death filtered earlier in the week.

The deceased’s father, who broke silence on the death of afro beat singer on Thursday, disclosed that his son had would on part of the body that he refused to mentioned and that he suspected the injected administered by a nurse that was invited to take of the young star’s injury he had on his body.

Whether Ileriooluwa’s father supply needed information that could help known if there is anyone responsible for the young man’s death or do otherwise, the Nigerian Police has declared that it would investigate all allegations and people pointed to be possibly involve in the untimely death of the star.

Although the cause of the singer’s death is yet to be known, a report had claimed he died of ear infection, sparking controversy and generating endless discussions on social media particularly in within his collogues and fans

“My son had wounds and a nurse was invited to give him an injection and the injection might have led to serious complications”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

