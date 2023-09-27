Mohbad apologies to Naira Marley before death

As part of efforts to exonerate himself from circumstances surrounding death of fast-rising Afrobeat singer Oladimeji Aloba popularly called MohBad, ace singer, Azeez Fashola, Also known As Naira Marley, has disclosed that the deceased apologized to him before his demise.

Naira Marley also disclosed that the singer suffered depression, a development which prompted his decision to mute the idea of hiring a psychologist that would assist him to regain his old self.

The singer disclosed this in a video released by Reno Omokri, a former presidential media aide on his official social media handle on Wednesday, after an interview with the singer.

Naira Marley’s video surfaced online barely 24 hours after the artiste distanced himself from the circumstances that resulted in the 27years old singer’s death.

In the video monitored by our correspondent Naira Marley could be heard communicating with Mohbad in Yoruba language, alleging that the deceased is apologising minutes after accusing him of threatening to kill him.

“You said you are not feeling so anymore, but one hour ago you felt like killing yourself and you still surround yourself with the things stressing you.. The last time you made a video saying if anything happens to you, Naira Marley and the Marlian team should be held responsible, but now you want to kill yourself,” Naira Marley said in the video.

Responding, the late upcoming singer said, “I don’t even know how to explain to you right now.”

“But one hour ago, you said you felt like killing yourself… If you kill yourself, what do you think people will say after you’ve made a video that I was after your life?,” the Marlian boss asked.

Mohbad replied saying, “Please don’t be angry.”

Mohbad died on September 12 and was buried the next day, before the Lagos Police Command exhumed his body for investigating on what transpired before his demise.

However, Naira Marley and some members of Marlian Records, including Sam Larry, were accused for allegedly frustrating Mohbad, actions which many linked to the artiste’s death

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

