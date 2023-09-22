MohBad: A Wake-up Call for Society

In recent weeks, the media has been flooded with the heartbreaking news of the untimely death of a 27-year-old Nigerian musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad. He was formally signed to Marlian Records, owned by Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley.

While the circumstances surrounding his passing are still unclear, this tragedy has brought to light several crucial issues that demand our attention and action.

The first and foremost priority should be a thorough police investigation to uncover the truth behind his sudden demise. Only through a comprehensive inquiry can determine the factors that led to this heartbreaking loss.

The fast rising rapper, singer, and songwriter died at the young age of 27, which led to widespread outrage on social media with the hashtag #Justice4Mohbad as well as on the streets, where his fans and concerned Citizens are demanding an investigation surrounding his death.

Fans of the deceased rapper have focused their anger on the record label, as it’s believed that he was subjected to ‘fear, pains, and ordeals’ by the company and its founder, Naira Marley, after he unceremoniously left the label in 2022.

Aside being a record label owner, Naira Marley is also alleged to be a drug peddler who lured all these young talents into hard drugs under the guise of running music business. These illicit acts are conspicuous in his various videos littering the Internet.

In recent years, he has been at the center of controversy and legal battles due to his alleged involvement in drug-related activities.

Drug abuse also known as substance abuse is not new to the modern society but very worrisome is the alarming rate at which our youngsters aged between 10-15years are embracing hard substance unchecked.

Do you know that 4 out of 10 teenagers you meet on the streets do ~abuse~ drugs?

Do you also know that drug abuse can lead to severe mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, psychosis and suicidal thoughts even among our young ones if it goes unchecked

If unchecked, 7 out of every 10 young persons on our streets will become drug addicts by the year 2030 particularly in the major cities. Now, young boys and girls openly display their love for dangerous drugs and even get endorsements from some of our local musicians, thereby promoting these dangerous trends.

I remember growing up between age six/seven. I rolled up a piece of my notebook into a form of cigarette and was acting like I was smoking it, Unfortunately, I was caught by my disciplinarian Mum who beat the living day light out of me.

I still have the scares all over my body and never ever in my life till date, tried such again after what I went through in the hands of my late mother ( Iya Taju) We don’t have such parents anymore but social media parents who will celebrate a 2yrs boy drinking alcohol or smoking.

It is essential for the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to take proactive steps to curb any potential drug excesses in the entertainment industry.

NDLEA should initiate rigorous investigations into the allegations surrounding Naira Marley’s drug-related activities. These investigations should be impartial, transparent, and adhere to the principles of justice.

If substantial evidence of drug-related offenses is uncovered, the NDLEA should not hesitate to take legal action. This will sends a clear message that drug abuse will not be tolerated, regardless of one’s social or celebrity status.

Parents must recognize their pivotal role in shaping their children’s values and choices. This tragic incident also highlights the failure of parenting in today’s society. Young individuals like Mohbad are often lured into the dangerous world of hard drugs due to a lack of guidance and supervision at home.

Celebrities and Political leaders as influential figures in society should bear a significant responsibility. We must serve as role models and moral compasses for the younger generation. It is our duty to lead by example and not lead young admirers astray.

Sadly today, the younger generation does not want to get married or raise a family in Godly way. The women folks embraces the “baby mama” syndrome in order to remain perpetually promiscuous. The parents and society have a lot to do to change these narratives.

Additionally, the Nigerian government should prioritize efforts to combat cultism in the country. These clandestine groups often lure young people into lives of crime and violence. It is essential to address the root causes and take proactive measures to prevent further recruitment into these harmful organizations.

While I commend the Lagos State Police Command for establishing a special investigative team to look into the rapper’s death, they should not forget that all eyes are on them to unearth the circumstances surrounding his death and bring the perpetrators to book.

I also commend the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who has invited the Department of Security Services to join the probe of late singer.

In the wake of this tragedy, let us not forget the importance of a united effort to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

We owe it to Mohbad’s memory and to all the young lives at risk to create a society where individuals can thrive, free from the devastating influence of drugs and violence. It is our collective responsibility to protect and guide the future generation toward a brighter, safer future.

Segun Olulade, a former member, Lagos State House of Assembly.

