Moghalu, wife mark 25th wedding anniversary

Bimbo Ogunnaike
NationalNews

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Presidential candidate of Young Peoples Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu, and his wife, Maryanne, on Saturday celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Moghalu, who was former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), took to his official twitter handle, to shower encomium on her wife.

The United Nations (UN) ex-official described how his wife had since their wedding endure his not been available at home; traveling around the world.

He said: “My dearest wife Maryanne @MaryanneMoghalu and I got married 25 years ago today.

“Since then, New York,Croatia, Tanzania, Switzerland, Abuja, Boston/Washington DC. I thank God for life, Silver Jubilee, the gift of our four lovely children and much else!Cheers to the next 25 years!”

Moghalu and his family
